DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a driver died when his vehicle became engulfed in flames following a head-on crash Saturday near Dodgeville.
The names of those involved have not been released yet, but the Wisconsin State Patrol said the driver of that vehicle was an 83-year-old man from Cobb. The driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old woman from Montfort, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at about 11:25 a.m. on U.S. 18 east of Iowa County CH. A press release states that the man’s eastbound vehicle crossed the centerline into the westbound lane, where it hit the woman’s westbound vehicle head-on.
“As a result of the crash, the eastbound vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed,” the release states.
The crash remains under investigation.