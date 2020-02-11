Western Dubuque Community School District officials are considering moving students in sixth grade from Cascade Elementary School to Cascade Junior/Senior High School.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts told parents at a recent informational meeting that the proposed move would align the elementary school with its counterparts across the district.
Starting next school year, Drexler Intermediate/Middle School in Farley only will serve sixth- through eighth-grade students, with fifth-graders remaining at the other elementary schools.
Officials said the move at Cascade Elementary also would free up space and allow all Cascade students to go to school in town.
Currently, the district has some specific special-education programming that only occurs in other buildings across the district.
The school district closed Bernard Elementary School in 2017 due to low enrollment, with those students now attending classes in Cascade.
Officials said sixth-graders would not be subject to the same bell schedule and transitioning from classroom to classroom as the older students and that the sixth grade would be self-contained.
Colpitts said a final decision on the move has not been made.