Loras College leaders have made multiple tweaks in recent years aimed at helping freshmen decide to continue their education at the school.
School officials have expanded their orientation program and worked to connect new students to mentors. They also extended a first-year transition course from one semester to a full year.
“We think that staying involved with that same professor, many of the same classmates, that continuity and the opportunity to talk about and learn about that transition over the course of a year versus a semester will be beneficial,” said Loras President Jim Collins.
Data shows that the rate at which students who start at tri-state-area colleges remain enrolled in and graduate from those schools varies by institution. College leaders continue to work on ways that they can improve those figures.
Indeed, they acknowledge, helping students persist through college has ramifications not just for the students and the schools they attend, but the broader community as well.
“Students who graduate from Loras have had a good experience not only at the college, but within the community and probably a greater openness to staying and working in the community after graduation,” Collins said.
Varied trends
The rate at which students who start at four-year colleges go on to graduate in six years or fewer varies by institution.
At Clarke University the six-year graduation rate for students who started in fall 2014 was 65%. At Loras College it was 69.3%. At University of Wisconsin-Platteville it was 56.2%, and at the University of Dubuque it was 46%.
Local colleges reported a lesser degree of variation when it comes to retaining first-year students to their second year. For students entering college in fall 2019, that rate was 78.5% at Loras, 72% at Clarke, 77.8% at UW-P and 66% at UD.
Nationwide, the six-year graduation rate for students at four-year schools who started in the fall of 2013 and remained at the same college was 63%, according to National Center for Education Statistics. The retention rate of first-year students starting in fall 2018 was 81%
Charles Cotton III, vice president for enrollment management at Clarke, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges to first-year student retention, which was 65% for those who started college in 2020. However, first-year retention typically is around 70%, and school leaders have set a goal of 77%. They also seek to improve the graduation rate.
“Our graduation rate and all the numbers, we would love to see them all continue to move on that positive march,” Cotton said.
Clarke leaders are taking steps such as exploring best practices to support students, investing in survey tools to understand new students’ perceptions of college and seeking to boost parental support.
Cotton noted that common reasons that students don’t remain at Clarke are connected with the cost of education, students’ personal situations and academic preparedness.
“It’s kind of that full mix of what you’d anticipate in an institution of higher education, but continuing to tend to rising costs is a big goal of ours and making sure that college is affordable,” he said.
UD President Jeffrey Bullock contends that first-year retention and six-year graduation numbers don’t show the full picture of student success.
He said those figures, as they are reported to federal officials, don’t include students who start at UD, leave and then come back later to work on their degrees. That is a course more commonly taken by students from low-income backgrounds, who make up more than 50% of the school’s population.
“I have an enormous amount of respect for the students who take (that) route because that’s the harder way to get there, and the fact of the matter is, if I’m an employer, I want that kid because they know how to persist,” Bullock said.
He said low-income students graduate from UD at a higher rate than they do nationally.
Community impacts
Local college leaders acknowledged that retaining students also has a role to play in encouraging them to remain in the tri-state area after they finish school.
Collins noted that Loras officials continue to work on ways to increase student access to internships and service-learning opportunities that might build their willingness to remain in the community.
As part of a first-year course, students have the chance to both build relationships on campus and to connect with the local community, he said.
“It kind of creates that early connectivity, and I think it’s good for the local community, and I think it’s good for our students as well,” Collins said.
Karen McLeer, executive director of retention and academic support at UW-P, noted that students who have career opportunities such as internships while in college often end up working at those places after graduation.
“If they are doing those internships regionally, there’s a very high likelihood that then they will stay on as an employee at that particular business,” she said.
McLeer noted the importance of school leaders continuing to build relationships with the business community to help students connect with the area in which they attend school.
“It’s beneficial for the students because they’re looking for those career paths, and of course, it’s beneficial for the tri-state region because we continue to replenish the workforce as people retire,” she said.