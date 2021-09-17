A man was arrested Thursday after police said he assaulted his girlfriend over multiple days and threatened to kill her several times at her Dubuque residence.
Edward W. Moon, 32, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Thursday at 1814 White St. on charges of domestic assault impeding air flow, third- or subsequent offense domestic assault, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree harassment, false imprisonment and two counts of interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Dubuque police received a report of a domestic assault on Thursday and met with Neonia M. Burrage, 34, of 1814 White St. Burrage had a swollen left eye, swollen lip and lacerations on her neck.
Burrage told authorities that the injuries were caused by her boyfriend, Moon, who regularly stays at her residence.
Documents state that Burrage said Moon punched her in the face during an argument on either Sept. 5 or 6. Moon then "got on top of her and held a black knife to her throat and stomach, threatening to kill her."
Burrage said she and Moon got into another argument on what she believed to be Sept. 13, and Burrage hid in the bathroom. Documents state that Moon squirted lighter fluid under the door, soaking Burrage's clothing.
"Burrage advised she could hear Moon lighting a lighter multiple times and he threatened to set her on fire," documents state.
Moon then sprayed a fire extinguisher under the door, causing Burrage to leave the bathroom because she couldn't breathe. Moon then held a knife to her throat and wouldn't let Burrage leave the kitchen, documents state.
During an ensuing struggle, both Burrage and Moon sustained cuts and got blood in the kitchen. Burrage also reported that Moon strangled her, "making it difficult to breathe for what seemed like forever," documents state.
Burrage allowed officers to look inside her residence. Police found the knife, Burrage's clothes with blood on them and dried blood stains in the kitchen. A fire extinguisher and a half-empty bottle of lighter fluid also were found.
Officers found Moon hiding in a closet in Burrage's residence, documents state, but he refused to come out.
"Moon eventually showed one hand but not the other and told officers to kill him," documents state.
An officer had to "physically remove" Moon from the closet to arrest him, documents state. Moon refused to get in the squad car, and an officer "had to pick Moon up and place him in the back seat while (another officer) had to pull Moon into the back seat."