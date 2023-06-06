Abby and Tony Ball, with the help of their eight children, renovated the former Knight Light Supper Club and now offer their historic home to summer visitors under the name Family of Dreams Vacation Rentals. From left: Makenna, Estelle, Kior, Tony, Lawrence, Abby, Vincent, Calvin, Omari and Cecilia.
Abby and Tony Ball, with the help of their eight children, renovated the former Knight Light Supper Club and now offer their historic home to summer visitors under the name Family of Dreams Vacation Rentals. From left: Makenna, Estelle, Kior, Tony, Lawrence, Abby, Vincent, Calvin, Omari and Cecilia.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — On The Family of Dreams Vacation Rental Facebook page, Abby Ball introduces the “holiday home” by saying, “My family and I bought a restaurant with three apartments and renovated it for a vacation rental.” This statement sums up the latest adventure for the Ball family, who relocated from Peosta to Dyersville and brought the former Knight Light Supper Club back to life.
Abby, an education consultant with Keystone AEA, met Tony, a middle school physical education teacher, when they were children and reconnected as adults while teaching at Epworth Elementary. A 2006 marriage led to the births of three children, a Peosta dream home renovation, the adoption of four additional children, the sale of their dream home, a five-month cross country family adventure, the birth of another child, the purchase and sale of another Peosta home and eventually the purchase of the historic Dyersville supper club.