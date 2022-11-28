Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about a Dubuque woman who police said gave her son a THC gummy to take at school was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Nov. 21 to Sunday:
1.) Police: Dubuque woman gave son THC gummy to take at school
2.) Police: Dubuque man points gun at woman, child, tapes her to chair during assault
3.) Authorities ID teen killed in Delaware County ATV crash
4.) Loras College denies allegations in federal suit filed by former student
5.) Dubuque council OKs move allowing demolition of building for child care center
6.) TH EXCLUSIVE: East Dubuque city manager to retire, cites ‘personal attacks,’ climate
7.) ‘A strong fighter:’ Dyersville family thankful for support, care after son’s premature birth
8.) Throwback Thursday: Rock star, actress meet with Dubuque leaders 20 years ago
9.) Local ‘Friendsgiving’ celebrations offer casual, friend-focused fun around turkey day
10.) 2 injured in Dubuque crash
