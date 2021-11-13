MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Congressional candidate and Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, hosted a two-hour roundtable discussion with West Delaware Community School District stakeholders Saturday to address a nationwide issue plaguing local schools.
Mathis said for years when she asked the Linn-Mar School District superintendent about his concerns, financial issues topped the list. "Over the last two years, when I've asked him what the top legislative concern was, he said, 'teacher shortages.'"
Data from TeachIowa shows a decrease in applicants by nearly half across various course subjects between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years. TeachIowa's applicant tracking system shows about half as many teachers preparing for the field today as compared to 2013 data.
Urban school districts are seeing class sizes increase with fewer teachers available to instruct certain subject matter, in addition to shortages in paraprofessionals and substitute teachers.
Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mathis said the shortages have been exacerbated in rural school districts, where administrators have struggled to find applicants to fill teaching positions and fewer substitute teachers available to bridge the gap.
That has resulted in public and parochial educators putting in overtime to fill in for vacant positions, while simultaneously carrying their own teaching load, assessing students' progress and fulfilling requirements of mandatory training.
"We are absolutely seeing the same things that the statistics show," said West Delaware County Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey. "We have very few applications for positions, even in positions that we used to receive many applications for. Elementary classroom positions, for example, are significantly down."
Rickey said the district had an agricultural teacher opening that it was unable to fill this fall, which resulted in the high school's principal -- who had a background in agricultural education -- assuming that responsibility.
"As you can imagine, that's not ideal," Rickey said.
West Delaware High School junior Alexis Harback said that while she hopes to pursue a career in education, what she hears about the time commitment required, the lack of understanding from a community perspective and the salary attached doesn't always make it appealing.
"When you look at the amount of money teachers make, that won't even pay for college," she said. "People on the outside don't seem to understand how much is required."
Mathis is making the rounds with discussions like this one in her bid to represent the newly mapped Congressional District 2, the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. A spokesperson for Hinson referred the TH to Mike Berg, National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson, for comment.
"It's not surprising that teachers are leaving the profession when Democrats and their teachers' union donors have advocated for policies that made it impossible to do their job," he wrote in a statement. "For the past two years, Democrats' agenda for education has included shutting down in-person learning and pushing a politically divisive curriculum nationwide."
Mathis said her goal with the bipartisan discussions -- which also took place in districts including Linn-Mar and Marion Independent, with another planned in Howard-Winneshiek -- is to assess the situation, identify potential barriers for teaching applicants and administrators seeking to fill vacancies, and work toward solutions.
"Teachers want to be successful, and we need to make sure we're providing not only the support they need but the appreciation the profession deserves," she said. "One of the greatest examples of that is in time and what we're requiring of our teachers that takes away their ability to provide for our students."