To visit Gloria Smith at her family’s house northwest of Dubuque, Raymond McDonald would journey more than 12 miles on foot from his home in East Dubuque, Ill.
It was the late 1950s, and despite the long walks, his visits with Gloria’s family were brief.
“They’d always have plenty of work to do,” said Raymond, known more frequently as “Ray” or “Sonny.” “We might get to talk to them for 15 minutes in the middle of the day. And then that was about it. ... I didn’t think anything of it really. It’s probably why I’m still walking today.”
The journeys to visit Gloria were the start of a decades-long relationship. Ray and Gloria, of Dubuque, now have been married for 60 years.
“The first time I saw her, she was with her sister at a fair,” Ray said. “I didn’t know who she was, and of course, she didn’t know who I was, but I saw the most beautiful creature I ever laid eyes on.”
They officially met at a teen dance at the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA. As Ray tells it, Gloria was the one who asked him to dance.
“She sent her girlfriend over and asked me if I wanted to dance,” Ray said.
“I did?” Gloria asked.
“Yes, you did,” Ray replied. “Anyway, I told her girlfriend that if she wanted to dance she’d have to ask me herself. So she came over and asked me to dance and I said, ‘Maybe later.’ That’s actually what I said.”
They did end up dancing, and eventually, Ray was making the long treks, sometimes by bicycle, to see her.
“At different times when I walked to visit my wife — my girlfriend at the time — she’d be coming up out of the timber with her shotgun and a couple of squirrels, and that’s the truth,” he said.
Eventually, Gloria got a car and started driving to see Ray.
Gloria and Ray often went to dances together at the Y and at Melody Mill, where they saw big acts such as Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty and Jerry Lee Lewis.
They even had plans to see Buddy Holly in 1959, but the musician died in a plane crash a week before he was scheduled to come to Dubuque.
In February 1961, they got engaged. They were married on June 17, 1961, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Asbury.
Over the years, they had eight children — Raymond III, Gregory, Laura, Robert, Lisa, Alana, Raechelle and Joseph. Raymond died when he was 32, and Gregory only lived a few days.
The family lived in Dubuque. Gloria cared for the children and sometimes worked part-time jobs. She also painted and wrote poetry.
Ray, the son of a contractor and the grandchild and great-grandchild of a carpenter, is a carpenter as well.
“It’s basically all I’ve ever done and all I ever wanted to do,” he said.
Ray built porches, tables and doors for many Dubuque businesses, homes and churches.
“I did all the work at the Hancock House, and just about every historic house in Dubuque, I did some work on,” Ray said.
The family would take Ray’s work truck to the drive-in movie theater with all of the children piled in the back on blankets, daughter Lisa Parr said. The oldest son, Raymond, would fill giant bags with popcorn.
Other times, the family piled into one car for holiday trips to visit grandparents or for picnics.
“We always went out and cut a tree,” Gloria said.
“We’d cut a Christmas tree every year because I had a truck, and the whole family would go, and we’d have hot chocolate,” Ray added.
Gloria and Ray went hunting together many times over the years.
“One time in Missouri, I shot two geese with one shot,” Gloria said.
Today, the McDonald children are all still close. The boys all took up carpentry like their father. The girls went into business together, starting Vignettes Home, which has locations in Galena, Ill., and Dubuque. Gloria has worked with her daughters for the past 25 years.
“I think we all feel incredibly grateful, all of us children, that we’re so close,” Lisa said.
The key to a good relationship, Gloria said, is patience. Ray said a couple has to be able to air out any problems without brooding.
“It there’s a problem, get it fixed now,” Ray said.
“You don’t hold a grudge,” Gloria said.
Ray and Gloria have 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“We were really lucky,” Ray said. “We had lots of kids, and I married the girl of my dreams, and I had a shot to do everything I wanted to do.”