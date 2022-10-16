PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville has received a $1.3 million grant to help diverse, low-income and first-generation students prepare for doctoral studies.
UW-P received a McNair Scholars Program grant, with $261,888 to be given annually over a five-year period. The U.S. Department of Education’s Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program provides higher education institutions with grants “for projects designed to support diverse, first-generation, low-income students with effective preparation for doctoral studies,” a press release states.
The program will serve 25 undergraduate students each year by granting opportunities for research, seminars and educational activities to help students prepare for doctoral studies, along with tutoring, academic counseling and faculty mentoring.
“I am thrilled about the truly life-changing opportunities that the McNair Scholars Program will bring to students on our campus,” UW-P interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said in the release. “I am also incredibly grateful to the team of individuals who helped obtain this transformational grant. It is a fiercely competitive process, and our team’s hard work and diligence in securing it is a true testament to the value UW-Platteville places on making education accessible to more people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.