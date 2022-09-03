City of Dubuque leaders are looking to provide police with stronger enforcement options to move homeless people sleeping in parking ramps or living in vehicles parked in public spaces.
City Council members on Tuesday, Sept. 6, are expected to consider changes to city camping and inoperable vehicles ordinances to give officers more options to address individuals sleeping or living on city property or in vehicles parked in the public right of way.
City leaders said that while the step being considered by council members deals with enforcement, officials predominantly seek to help connect people who are homeless with resources.
“We want to have the tool,” said Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach. “We want enforcement to be our last option, but we want to be able to move those people along when we need to.”
The proposed ordinance updates come following an increase in complaints about people sleeping and living in parking ramps and other city property, camping on public or private property or living in vehicles in public right of way or parking lanes, council documents state.
Under current practice, when city officials receive a complaint or see someone living in a parking ramp or other properties, transportation services staff and police visit with the person “to determine any service needs and attempt to ‘move along’ the individual,” council documents state.
“The first thing we do is try and provide services to them, whether it’s getting them into a shelter, or many of these folks have brain health issues they’re working through,” Burbach said. “We always try to address those issues first.”
Individuals who refuse to relocate are given a notice of violation and are given 48 hours to leave, after which point police and public works staff work to clear any belongings left behind.
“They’ll work with whoever has the camp to try to get them housed somewhere,” said Assistant Police Chief Joe Messerich. “... Their ultimate goal is just to get the camp moved along and get the person helped.”
Since the spring of 2021, police have posted notices for 20 camps and assisted with the cleanup of 12, he said.
The proposed ordinance changes would update language in city code to provide police with “stronger enforcement options” related to people living on city property or in vehicles in public right of way, council documents state.
One proposed update would delineate that it is unlawful for people to camp on public streets, sidewalks, parks, buildings or land other than in areas designated for camping. The other lays out a definition of an unused or inoperable vehicle and prohibits them on city right of way.
Messerich said the updates are worded to more specifically address issues related to complaints about homeless individuals. Current city ordinance regarding camping and situations in which it was prohibited, for example, is designed to be about camping in city parks.
“It’s not really geared toward addressing a homeless problem of people setting up a camp right off a sidewalk,” Messerich said. “... The spirit of that ordinance doesn’t really line up with that problem.”
He said that while the proposed updates give law enforcement “a bit more authority” in addressing these situations, their end goal is not an increase in citations or arrests.
“It’s the type of problem you can’t really cite or arrest your way out of,” he said. “It’s going to be a good tool for us to have the authority to move people along and try to make these places a little bit better, but ... these ordinances are not being recrafted so we can file more charges.”
Alexis Steger, housing and community development director for the city, likewise said the proposed changes would not shift how officials address issues related to people living in parking ramps and other public spaces.
“It’s more making sure they’re aware what spaces they can be in,” she said. “If I am sleeping in a parking ramp, I am going to be told that that’s not OK, so I need to find a different location or I need to take up one of these resources that’s being offered.”
She said homeless residents asked to leave a public space can access local shelters, nonprofits providing hotel stays or rapid rehousing options.
Rick Mihm, executive director of Dubuque Rescue Mission, said he understands city officials’ perspective but that the issue points to a need for more options for housing people who are homeless. He said city officials could look into options to use spaces that already exist in the community to provide housing.
“They’re not going to leave them there,” Mihm said, “but where can we then house them?”
Steger said that long term, the city is looking into implementing a secondary responder model, in which first responders on calls also bring in a second person, such as a social worker, to help connect people in a crisis with resources.
“That helps with the unhoused because a lot of times, you need that social worker that embeds themselves almost (to keep them connected to resources),” she said.
