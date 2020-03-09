Organizers of Iowa’s Ride unveiled details of the initial day’s route -- a 36.3-mile bicycle journey from Dubuque to Monticello, Iowa, via the Field of Dreams movie site.
The first-time, 416-mile bicycle ride from east to west across Iowa starts July 12 in Dubuque and finishes July 18 in Rock Rapids, with overnight stops in Monticello, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg and Sheldon.
Iowa’s Ride was created by T.J. Juskiewicz and other former officials of RAGBRAI, which will be held July 19 to 25.
The first-day route for Iowa's Ride takes riders from Dubuque through Centralia, Epworth and Farley on Old Highway Road. Then, it takes a circular route through the Dyersville area on Jamesmeier, Prier, Lansing, Dyersville East and Holy Cross roads before continuing through Worthington to Monticello.
Participants can learn more about the event at iowasride.com.