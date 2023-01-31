An Iowa Senate subcommittee on Monday advanced a bill that would cut taxes for landlords but reduce revenues for local governments.
The bill aims to correct an error by the state Department of Revenue, which miscalculated how tax reforms from 2013 and 2021 would affect the allowable property tax valuations for owners of multi-residential properties in the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Local government officials have said the bill, if passed, would throw off their ongoing budgeting processes, leaving them with funding gaps for which they had not accounted. City of Dubuque officials have projected they would receive $630,000 less in general fund revenue under the bill. Dubuque County officials have projected that they would lose $1.1 million.
Recommended for you
Supporters of the bill point to its efforts to reduce property taxes, an issue on which Republicans campaigned in the most recent election cycle.
Dozens of lobbyists and representatives of taxing entities attended the Monday meeting of a subcommittee of the Senate Ways and Means Committee to oppose the bill. Two speakers lent their support to the bill, representing fiscally conservative advocacy groups.
Local government officials at the meeting detailed the stress the bill’s tight deadlines would put on them to redevelop their entities’ tax levies. Several asked that the bill be amended to take effect in 2024, rather than upon enactment.
Iowa Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs — chair of both the subcommittee and Senate Ways and Means Committee — acknowledged the difficulty the changes would put on local governments but said it would help reduce property taxes, a priority of the Republican majority for this session.
“When this error was discovered, we could have done a better job of communicating,” he said. “But this is a good prelude to the property tax discussion we’re going to be having the rest of the session.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, served on the subcommittee and also supported the bill.
“It’s no secret that property tax reform is something we heard along the trail and (Republicans) campaigned on,” she said. “There is going to be turbulent waters on that. As someone said, Iowa has 938 cities. That’s a lot to take into consideration. But everyone is trying to live with inflation. And property assessments and taxes keep going up. We have to do something about that.”
Dawson discussed a planned amendment to the bill to address some of the timeline stress about which local officials were concerned. The amendment would give county auditors and assessors 15 days, rather than 10, to return an updated taxable value to the state and extend local governments’ deadline to submit their budgets to the state from March 31 to April 15.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, also served on the subcommittee and said the Legislature needed to take more responsibility for the state’s error.
“I think all of us want to make sure that people who are on fixed income and middle class families struggling trying to make it out of the pandemic economy have an easier time,” she said. “But the error was made on the part of the state. I certainly don’t see any problem with trying to delay (the bill’s effective date). And personally, I would like to see some kind of backfill to make everybody whole in the meantime.”
The bill now goes to the full Senate Ways and Means Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.