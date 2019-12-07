PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members this week struggled to put behind them tensions stemming from a series of contentious meetings.
Toward the end of a work session to discuss upcoming city business, Council Member Kathy Orr complained about what she perceived as protests at recent meetings that also had spilled over onto social media.
“Are we going to have this every council meeting?” she said. “When is this going to end?”
Council members have had a tumultuous two-month stretch.
In October, one of the city’s leading businessmen called for the resignation of the three female council members. Days later, then-Mayor Larry Mescher sent a resignation email to city staff and council members, asked to rescind it two days later and ultimately was not allowed to do so, creating a vacancy that in itself led to more controversy.
During a contentious meeting in November, Council Members Orr, Karen Lyons and Carla Reuter voted to fill the opening via appointment, over the objections of Council Members John Kraft and Gerry Hess. The three women supported potentially appointing Lyons to the role.
That prompted a citizen petition that forced a special election for the mayoral seat. The filing period is open now for that Jan. 14 election, but as of Friday, no candidates had filed paperwork.
Residents at a recent meeting again criticized Lyons, Orr and Reuter. Lyons said those residents have not specifically told them what they did wrong.
“What is it that they want changed?” she asked during this week’s work session.
Kraft responded: “The citizens? You should have asked them.”
“I tried,” Lyons said. “They couldn’t give me an example.”
Hess pointed to the vote to appoint a mayor, saying that attendees of that meeting said they wanted the mayor chosen by special election.
“With the public input, you still moved forward with moving to appoint,” he said. “If you don’t want negativity, do what the public is asking.”
Lyons said she could see her vote being interpreted that way. However, she said she voted for the mayoral seat to be filled by appointment because she didn’t want an election to be held around the holiday season.
Orr said residents seem to have the impression that the women on the council have been voting against the men.
Kraft said he has listened to audio recordings of recent meetings and, in response, has apologized to citizens.
“We are dysfunctional, and to bring it up again is just ridiculous,” he said.
Hess asked what council members will need to do to get past their disagreements, a sentiment that Orr seemed to support.
“Before this, I thought we had decent conversations, debates about things, came to our own conclusions,” she said. “I want to get back to that.”
Council members continued to argue over the details surrounding recent votes about filling the mayoral position, but eventually, the debate wound down, and City Administrator Whitney Baethke encouraged them to move forward.
“I think the good news is we have so much good stuff on the slate, I think we can turn this thing around,” she said.