Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg wasn’t the only one onstage with mayoral experience Tuesday during a presidential campaign stop in Dubuque.
Just to his right, Roy Buol, mayor of the prominent Democrat’s host city, sat with an assortment of elected officials and other area dignitaries.
Buttigieg said the two have known each other for years through their shared work guiding their two Midwestern cities.
“At these national mayors conferences, if you think about it, Buol gets sat right next to Buttigieg when they organize it alphabetically,” Buttigieg told the crowd at his event.
Buol has yet to endorse a candidate for president. He did not respond to requests seeking comment for this story.
Sean Manning, deputy press secretary for Buttigieg’s campaign in Iowa, said Buttigieg makes a point to talk with Mayor Buol every time he is in town.
After Buttigieg’s campaign stop, two members of the Dubuque City Council did endorse the former mayor. Council Members Danny Sprank and Laura Roussell offered their support.
The only other member of the council to have endorsed a candidate is Ric Jones, who backed former Vice President Joe Biden early on and welcomed Biden to his most recent town hall in Dubuque.
Neither David Resnick nor Brett Shaw, the two remaining council members, have publicly announced endorsements. Attempts to reach them to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
Iowa tax revenues up again
The Iowa Legislative Services Agency announced this week that tax revenue in December 2019 eclipsed the December 2018 total by $44 million. That’s a 6.6% increase.
Area lawmakers said that could be thanks to a host of reasons.
“It could have been the tax reform or a growing, successful economy,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.
However, others urged caution before getting too caught up in a seemingly positive development.
“My understanding is the big picture economic indicators are going well,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. “But this is not as simple as it sounds.”
James said every time she sees a Facebook post from a teacher in Dubuque announcing a GoFundMe drive for money for school supplies, she is further convinced that the economic upturn isn’t helping those who most need it.
The question will be, where does that money go?
“The surplus is also happening because Iowa has starved education and other services,” James said. “We need to use that surplus in a way that will actually help our families thrive, not just (provide) big tax breaks for companies.”
Koelker urged caution, however.
“We have to be conservative because obviously we’re not always going to have that money,” she said. “Sometimes you can throw money at things, but it doesn’t fix them. Everybody is going to be vying for that money. I go back to mental health. That’s an area we’re obviously going to invest this year. But we need to get to the base of that. We’ll continue to look at that, rather than just toss money at that.”
Keys left with Grassley
Coinciding trips out of the country by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi last week meant Iowa’s own U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, became the highest-ranking official on U.S. soil.
As president pro-tem of the U.S. Senate, Grassley is now the fourth in line should the other three be incapacitated in some way. Times like these, when each of the three top officials are overseas at once, are rare.
Grassley wasn’t able to enjoy much of his brief and nominal power, as he was presiding over the Senate during its impeachment trial of Trump.
Pocan to stump for Sanders in Iowa
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., will cross the river into Iowa this week to support U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Pocan, whose district includes some of southwest Wisconsin, endorsed Sanders in mid-December. He will help the Sanders campaign with its canvass launch in Dubuque today.
Hein hosts visitors for veterans
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, welcomed some friendly faces from home to the Iowa State Capitol this week.
Members of the Clayton, Delaware and Sac county veterans affairs commissions visited the capitol to advocate for several upcoming resolutions, according to a release. Those included members Peggy Petlon, of Manchester, and Raylynn Lee, of Elkader.
Endorsements
Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker endorsed Buttigieg for Democratic presidential nomination.