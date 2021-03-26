Police said a man broke another man’s jaw in a bar fight in December in Dubuque.
Kieffer L. Helbing, 25, of 1650 Finley St., was arrested at 5:49 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with serious injury.
Court documents state that Helbing assaulted Mohammad A. Aloufi, 22, of 3670 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 171, at about 12:35 a.m. Dec. 19 at The Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Aloufi required surgery to repair his broken jaw and also was treated for abrasions to his left cheek and left elbow at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, documents state.