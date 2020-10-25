ASBURY, Iowa — Lucia Molina, 10, of Dubuque, had only one complaint after stepping off the Sundown Mountain Resort chairlift Saturday afternoon.
“It’s too slow,” she said. “It seemed faster to me in the winter.”
Lucia also loves going to Sundown for skiing when there’s snow on the ground. On Saturday, however, she was there to take in the fall scenery at the resort’s first-ever fall scenic chairlift ride.
“I loved it,” said Lucia’s mom, Marta Perez. “They have to do it again.”
Attendees were able to buy tickets to take in a bird’s-eye view of the fall colors. About 100 people, most families or couples, were there mid-afternoon to take rides up and down the resort’s main hill. They were treated to a clear view of the brilliant yellow, orange and red trees on all the rolling hills.
Halloween decorations adorned the long trail that groups took to get to the bottom of the lift. About halfway down, people could stop to make a s’more on a bonfire.
On the top of the mountain, hot cocoa and apple cider were available to help beat the fall chill. 7 Hills Brewing Co. also gave out beer samples.
Sundown General Manager Mark Gordon said the idea to hold the event “grew legs really quick” during a staff meeting that discussed the resort’s job fair. The fair, aimed at recruiting staff for the season, took place Saturday morning before people came to enjoy the fall festivities.
Since Sundown would be quasi-open with all department heads present, Gordon said it made sense to have the scenic chairlift the same day.
“We wanted to sell more passes and have more people experience Sundown,” he said.
Gordon said he hoped some children would come in Halloween costumes like the resort encouraged, and several small princesses and superheroes did arrive with their parents. Staff dressed as the abominable snowman and Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen” also wandered the hills for people on chairs above to spot.
Aaron Schumacher, of Dubuque, took his daughters Quinlan Schumacher, 10, and Piper Schumacher, 6, down the lift.
“I was nervous,” Piper said of dangling above the hill.
“Yeah, I was nervous, too,” Quinlan added.
However, the family members all agreed their first time seeing Sundown Mountain Resort sans snow was fun.
“We rode down and back,” Schumacher said. “It’s better going down because then you can see all the trees.”