Question: How are plans to improve the intersection near Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks coming along?
Answer: The city has long been considering how to improve traffic safety near Devon Drive and Dodge Street.
Orange and white barricades and “Road Closed” signs currently block off a portion of the frontage road that runs south of Dodge Street and intersects with Devon Drive.
Since a Starbucks opened at the location in 2018, there have been traffic problems in the area. Last year, the city issued a citation against the company after long drive-thru lines began to obstruct traffic.
In December, the city announced it was temporarily closing a section of the frontage road.
The Starbucks citation was dropped in January after the coffee shop introduced a two-lane drive-thru.
In January, city spokesman Randy Gehl said the temporary closure would continue until permanent measures are taken to restrict turning onto the road from the intersection of Devon Drive and Dodge Street. At the time, the Telegraph Herald reported that measures were expected to be completed this spring.
But the section of road is still closed with a traffic detour.
On Friday, city communications specialist Kristin Hill provided a statement from city attorney Crenna Brumwell in an email, indicating that the city is still considering options, including permanent closure.
“There have some improvements at the private properties between December 2020 and the present,” Brumwell wrote. “Permanent closure of the frontage road remains an option, but is conditioned upon a particular private party action occurring first.”
Question: Are there any elm trees in Dubuque? I was walking near the library and a few trees nearby sure look like elms. They are not as old as the ones that used to be on Rhomberg, however.
Answer: Yes. There are elm trees planted around Dubuque, though many iconic elms have disappeared over the years.
City of Dubuque urban forester Tom Kramer estimates that between 50 and 100 of the city’s street trees are elms. There could be more on private property.
“We have started planting them probably in the last eight to 10 years,” Kramer said.
Elms used to be the most common trees on Dubuque streets until the 1960s, when Dutch elm disease reached Dubuque. Hundreds of trees, including those that once lined Rhomberg Avenue, succumbed to the disease.
Kramer said that about 20 new disease-resistant elms were planted this spring, including New Horizon, Princeton and Accolade elm varieties.
“These new varieties of elms don’t get near as big and massive as the American elms of the 1950s and 60s,” Kramer said, explaining that while newer elms might reach 50 feet tall, old ones towered closer to 100 feet.
Similar to what happened to elm trees in the 1960s, Dubuque has lost many ash trees over the past couple of years to emerald ash borer.
In order to prevent losing large swaths of the urban forest again, Kramer said the city now considers tree diversity when planting.
“We have quite a few maple trees around town now,” Kramer said. “That’s why we didn’t plant any maples this year.”