Dubuque Community Schools, Holy Family Catholic Schools and Western Dubuque Community School District will release students early Tuesday, Aug. 24, because of heat.
Students in those schools will be dismissed two hours early.
The National Weather Service predicts a high near 92 degrees on Tuesday in the Dubuque area. Heat index values are expected to reach as high as 102 degrees.