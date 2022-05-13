Dubuque's city manager is recommending the city contribute $1 million toward the construction of a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa.
City Council members will consider the request at their next meeting on Monday, May 16.
"The Field of Dreams can be described as a once-in-a-generation project for our region," Van Milligen wrote in a memo to council members.
Last month, Go the Distance Baseball announced $80 million in private investment for development projects at the site through 2025, including nine ballfields, a 104-room boutique hotel, 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse, outdoor concert amphitheater, team dormitories and a recreational vehicle park.
Subsequently, a proposal for a permanent, 3,000-seat stadium adjacent to the movie site also has been unveiled. The ballpark project is expected to cost more than $50 million.
A new nonprofit called This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. would have oversight of the stadium and have a long-term lease agreement for the stadium’s land with Go the Distance Baseball.
The permanent stadium's backers have stated it could support additional MLB games through expanded temporary seating, but it also will be used to host a wide range of events, including collegiate tournaments, baseball camps, concerts and corporate events.
In his memo, Van Milligen states that Travel Dubuque requested that the city use a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the stadium project.
"Not only will this project bring visitors and fans for games, events and tournaments, it will also bring 136,000 nonlocal visitors to the area each year to view all that is happening," Van Milligen wrote.
Dubuque County supervisors already approved $5 million of their American Rescue Plan Act allocation to the stadium project, and Dyersville City Council members pledged $1 million.