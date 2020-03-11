The public is invited to give comments about the Dubuque Police Department's performance and services as the agency seeks re-accreditation.
The department will be inspected by staff from Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. starting March 23, according to a press release. Assessors will examine the department's policies, procedures, operations, management and support services.
A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 24 in the Aigler Auditorium at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Speakers are limited to 10 minutes and must address the department's compliance with the commission's standards.
Copies of the commission's nearly 500 standards are available in the police department lobby. Comments also can be made by phone from 2 to 4 p.m. March 24 by calling 563-587-3820.
Written comments can be addressed to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
The department has been accredited since 1993, and received Meritorious Accreditation Awards in 2010, 2013 and 2016, according to a press release.
This is the agency’s eighth re-accreditation site-based assessment. Participation by law enforcement agencies is voluntary.