The summer soon might smell better for residents living near Dubuque’s wastewater treatment plant.
City staff recently approved a $50,000 agreement with USP Technologies to test chemical solutions that could reduce odors emanating from Dubuque’s Water & Resource Recovery Center, located at 795 Julien Dubuque Drive.
Plant Manager William O’Brien said the company will provide technical assistance and supply chemicals as it begins testing within the next month.
If the process goes smoothly, O’Brien said, nearby residents soon should notice a change in their neighborhood air quality.
“Our goal would be to hopefully create a noticeable difference in a month or so,” O’Brien said.
Since 2013, the city’s wastewater treatment plant has broken down high-strength organic waste typically received from local manufacturing facilities by using a process known as anaerobic digestion.
Through the process, bacteria naturally break down the compounds and convert the material into biogas.
The digestion system was introduced as part of a $70 million investment into the wastewater treatment plant. Since then, the digestion program has earned the city more than $2 million in revenue for processing waste from local manufacturers and produced the biogas used to power the facility.
However, a biproduct of this process is the emission of odorous gases, such as hydrogen sulfide, mercaptans and amines, the smell of which prompted residents living near the plant to complain to city officials, who began looking for odor-reduction strategies.
To combat the smell, the city intends to inject either iron salts or hydrogen peroxide into the plant’s anaerobic digesters, which will bind sulfur compounds and prevent the emission of odorous gases.
However, O’Brien said the city first must test which chemical will reduce the odors at the lowest cost, so the city plans to conduct that testing with USP Technologies.
The agreement with USP Technologies includes chemical supply, storage tanks and the installation of up to three dosing systems.
The company also will report to the city on the findings of the chemical testing and provide safety training for plant staff.
O’Brien said much of the equipment being provided by USP Technologies will be rented, so if the city moves forward with installing permanent dosing systems, it will need to make use of $150,000 already budgeted for the project in the current fiscal year.
The annual purchase of chemicals also will create recurring costs for the city, though how much those chemicals will cost each year won’t be determined until a specific chemical is chosen, O’Brien said. The funds for those chemicals would need to be figured into future budgets.
Along with the chemical injection system, city staff also are working on a significant project to construct an improved system that will allow the wastewater treatment plant to separate high-strength waste from sewage sludge during the digestion process, significantly reducing odors even further.
However, O’Brien said that project, which once was estimated to cost $3 million to $5 million, now is expected to cost $4 million to $6 million. As a result, officials are searching for additional sources of funding, and the expected start of construction has been delayed from this fall to spring 2024.
Dubuque City Council members generally praised efforts to address the odor issue.
“This is just great news,” said Council Member Susan Farber. “I look forward to seeing how it’s actually working on our behalf.”
Council Member Katy Wethal said she appreciates the progress made in addressing residents’ complaints, but she also stressed that if any pursued solutions require more funding, the council should be made aware as soon as possible.
“If we know right away that there is an issue that we are going to need additional funds for, we should know about that quickly,” Wethal said.