SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Friday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon birthday/anniversary party.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5-7 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. Sponsored by the Leisure Services Department.
literary ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts. For ages 3-5.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
A Few Blind Mice, 8-11 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Dubuque St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, 12-12:35 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop off alley entrance). Free event. 12:05 performance: University of Dubuque Chamber Singers, Kristen Eby, director. Desserts and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund.
5th Fret, 5-9 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Boots Hefel and Wayne Cook, 7-10 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
John Moran, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Trackside Bar & Grill, 709 Peosta St., Peosta, Iowa.
Live Concert Series, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Up-and-coming regional musicians, hosted by Will Wilkerson.
VISUAL ARTS
Friday
Stained Glass Workshop — Tree Ornaments, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Creative Adventure Lab, 210 Jones St, suite 100. Learn basic stained glass techniques and make a window hanging.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Mysteries of Indian Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Platteville (Wis.) Senior Center, 155 W. Lewis St.
LIFESTYLE
Today
End-of-Life Educational Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m., Stonehill Franciscan Services, 3485 Windsor Ave. A free information session on end-of-life decisions, ethical options, legal requirements, life-sustaining treatments and estate planning.
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30-10:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St. There are no dues or fees for members, diets or scales.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Friday
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Friday
St. Joseph’s Parish Fish Fry, 4-8 p.m., St. Joseph’s School, 780 County Z, Sinsinawa, Wis. Deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert and milk. Games and refreshments. Carryouts available. Details: 608-748-4442. Proceeds go to St. Joseph’s School.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Thursday
Sweet & Savory Scones, 6-8:30 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn to know to make a variety of scones from scratch.
Thursday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Friday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; regular games at 7. Details: 563-556-8746.