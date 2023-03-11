PEOSTA, Iowa -- Work has commenced on a project to renovate and expand city offices at the Peosta Community Centre.
Construction started recently on the project, which is expected to be completed by late October or early November, City Administrator Annette Ernst said.
"Staff is excited for this," she said. "I know a lot of people are excited to see the improvements."
Work on the project includes eight new offices for City Hall, recreation center improvements and the addition of an elevator. Peosta City Council members awarded a bid for the work to Tricon General Construction in December for $2.55 million.
During construction, the main entrance into City Hall is closed off. City Hall staff have relocated to the lower level of the building, which can be accessed through the gymnasium entrance. There also is an alternative way to access the banquet room from the north parking lot, and signage is in place to guide residents during the construction period.
During construction, City Council meetings will be held at Northeast Iowa Community College's Peosta campus in Community Rooms 203 and 204. Meetings will be held at NICC starting March 14 until the renovations are complete.
City Hall office hours are expected to stay the same throughout the project: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
