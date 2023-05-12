The Dubuque location of a popular pizza chain closed this week. 

Gino's East, located at 333 W. 10th St. in the Novelty Iron Works building, closed on Wednesday. Dave Patterson, a managing partner for the location, confirmed the news to the Telegraph Herald today.

Recommended for you

Tags

(8) comments

mwright

We gave this place plenty of chances, but the service was either just bad or incompetent-bad. Pizza was fine, not great, and nothing that could overcome the service.

Report Add Reply
maryanneeliz29@gmail.com

I agree it was terrible service and pizza not worth the wait!!

Report Add Reply
Chris Clarke
Chris Clarke

Popular with who? Slow service, expensive prices and inconsistent product is not a recipe for success in any market, don't blame Dubuque.

Report Add Reply
dclem64@aol.com

We were there Sunday night. Service was slow. Ordered 2 different pizza per each parties liking. One pizza came out & about 40 minutes later we got the other one. Never got asked for a refill until we were just about done eating. Every time we asked how much longer for the pizza & dessert. Answer was always 10 minutes.

I can see why they closed down & pizza’s weren’t worth the money. Also you would have thought both pizza’s would have came out together.

Report Add Reply
frutzblake

Plain & simple, that place sucked

Report Add Reply
grandpohba

Went there twice.......service was a cluster both times, and the pizza was nothing special.....the crust was tough to cut thru. Pizzeria Unos in Platteville puts out a much better product.

Report Add Reply
ran17

Pizza the worst. We went once and choked down a piece between us. Left with $62 less in wallet and threw 3/4 pizza in the trash. Never ever threw left over pizza away, it’s a sin. Should have just threw the whole thing in the trash and ordered dog food on a shingle.

Report Add Reply
ran17

How bad of a product do you have to put out, to mess up Americas favorite meal?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.