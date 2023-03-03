Three Dubuque leaders in arts and culture received Iowa Governor's Arts Awards this week.
The Iowa Arts Council presented the awards to a total of 10 individuals and organizations on behalf of Gov. Kim Reynolds during a ceremony in Des Moines.
A. Alanda Gregory, of Tri-Phoenix Group, the BIPOC Leader & Professional Collective and Dub City Radio, was one of two people statewide honored as an emerging arts leader. Such a leader is defined as someone "who has made meaningful contributions to advance the arts in Iowa within the first 10 years of their professional arts career," according a press release from Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
City of Dubuque Arts & Culture Manager Jenni Petersen-Brant was presented with a special recognition award for arts service, meant to highlight those who have "made a significant impact on the vitality of the arts in their community/region."
Sue Riedel also received a special recognition award for arts legacy for "an individual, nonprofit organization or community that has had a particularly significant impact on the arts in Iowa over time."
Retiring in 2012 after 38 years teaching speech and theater at Dubuque Hempstead High School, Riedel serves as the artistic director and theater manager for Bell Tower Theater and founded Barn Community Theater at Dubuque's Grand Opera House. Additionally, she was the City of Dubuque fine arts supervisor and has served on the city Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Film Advisory Board and Iowa Film Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Economic Development. She is credited with helping bring interest in movie-making to eastern Iowa through "Take This Job and Shove It" and "Field of Dreams."
State officials said the award recipients have helped shape the arts scene of Iowa.
“This year’s honorees have been at the forefront of making Iowa a culturally vibrant state, with their creativity, dedication, entrepreneurial spirit and passion for the arts,” said Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer in the release. “Truly, we can measure the growth of the arts in Iowa through their accomplishments.”
