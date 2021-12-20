Police officers and staff, sheriff’s personnel, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders streamed out of their emergency vehicles.
They carried armfuls of colorfully wrapped packages, which they piled onto tables set up outside Hills & Dales in Dubuque.
It was enough to prompt Hills & Dales resident Lisa Kriner to jump up from her chair and dance with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“He’s so sweet,” Kriner said of Santa.
On Sunday, Santa, Mrs. Claus and members of Dubuque’s 911/EMS community made their annual trek to Hills & Dales, a residential facility for people with disabilities.
For the past 23 years, first responders have delivered gifts for all residents and raised money to support the organization. The center on Davis Street is home to 57 people — with a waiting list of about 300 more.
“The generosity of individuals brought forth through our first responders is so humbling,” said Jack Mescher, Hills & Dales’ CEO. “We’re so grateful for their attention.”
Before the pandemic, law enforcement and EMS personnel joined Hills & Dales residents inside for hugs, caroling and refreshments. For the second consecutive year, Sunday’s event was held in an abbreviated fashion outside the center. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on a fire truck — one of a convoy of emergency vehicles sounding their sirens — and moved among residents sitting in wheelchairs and folding chairs.
“We’re very lucky to have them as part of our 911 family — they’re very special,” said Vicki Leonard, who retired from the 911 community but continues to organize the Hills & Dales event.
“We started out real small,” Leonard said. “Back then, we wrapped presents on the 911 dispatch floor. It just kept on growing and growing to what it is today.”
Mescher said the event is a treat for residents.
“Vicki Leonard is a titan as far as charity is concerned,” he said. “She makes sure that no one is forgotten at Hills & Dales. It’s the best of humanity to see the efforts brought forth through this event.”
Mescher said the event also provides a respite from what has been a challenging year for the organization.
“We are still dealing with the pandemic and restricted, reduced access to the community and here, because of our various regulations,” he said.
Before pandemic restrictions tightened their movement, Hills & Dales’ residents frequently took trips into the community. Those opportunities have been limited with COVID-19, so Mescher’s organization has been trying to find creative ways to boost the morale of residents and staff, who he said have been challenged because of workforce shortage issues.
“We are being very intentional about the days leading up to the holiday, so we’re having a number of events and contests within our agency for both staff and residents to keep spirits high,” he said. “We had candy cane relay races. We had Christmas caroling and a door-decorating contest throughout our center.”
Sunday’s event marked a pinnacle of the holiday season.
“It’s the culmination of the year,” Mescher said. “Although it looks different because of the pandemic, there’s still a magic to the season that we can all appreciate.”