Dubuque Community Schools officials reported 32 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at the end of last week.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 21 active, positive cases among students and 11 among staff, according to the district’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
Seven of those cases were at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School. There were three cases each at Thomas Jefferson and George Washington Middle Schools and at Dubuque Senior High School.
Bryant, Carver, Irving and Prescott elementary schools and Hempstead High School each had two cases. Audubon, Lincoln, Marshall and Table Mound elementary schools, the Forum and the district’s transportation office each had one case.
Western Dubuque Community School District leaders reported 20 cases on Friday. There were 13 cases among students and seven among staff, with six cases among Western Dubuque High School students.
Holy Family Catholic Schools as of Friday was reporting 36 cases of COVID-19, with 27 student and nine staff cases. Seven of the cases were students at Wahlert Catholic High School and six were students at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School.