Authorities said two people were injured -- one seriously -- when their boat hit a large wake on the Mississippi River in Clayton County.
The names of the two men have not been released, but both are from Cassville, Wis., according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The boat's operator was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of his serious injuries, a press release states. The boat's passenger was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Wisconsin, where he was treated and released.
The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The release states that authorities believe the boat hit a large wake. The impact resulted in the passenger being thrown into the water.
"Both of the men were wearing personal flotation devices (PFDs) when the accident happened," the release states. "Investigators believe the PFD likely saved the life of the passenger when he was ejected from the boat and was unconscious in the water."