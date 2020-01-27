SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Lego Explorers, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. With a new theme each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks. For those in kindergarten and older.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill Singles only. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Tuesday
Family Movie, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A girl embarks on a quest to save her parents and find a lost Incan city in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” Rated PG, with a run time of 1 hour, 42 minutes. For all ages.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 dominoes; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 9 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Bags of books are $2 today, the last day of the sale.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Practice reading in an interactive, and encouraging environment. For first-fifth graders.
Story time, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A story with early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Story time, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A story with early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Story time, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E. A story with early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Tuesday
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A story with early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Fifth Grade Activity Night, 6:30 p.m., Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, 2005 Kane St. Fifth grade students interested in enrolling in 2020-2021 can spend an hour participating in community-building activities with classmates.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Tuesday
DIY Photo Tiles, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Count Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Collage and waterproof tiles for unique coasters or connectible wall art. Bring photos (computer printer paper is okay), or use magazines for images. For those in sixth grade and older, adults included.
Tuesday Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Details: 563-542-8175.