A popular eatery acquiring a food truck was the most-read article on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from July 5 through Sunday.
1.) Biz Buzz: Popular eatery acquires food truck; Dubuque native launches sporting good product; e-bikes company takes off
2.) Fire crews continue to work blaze at East Dubuque salvage yard; damage estimated at $200,000
3.) Cuba City farm equipment dealer closes after 45 years in business
4.) Jackson County resident dies in head-on crash
5.) Property owners object to sidewalk costs tied to reconstruction of major Dubuque roadway
6.) Man suing City of Dubuque, police over treatment following stabbing
7.) Dickeyville powersports dealer expanding into new industrial park
8.) Dubuque man devoted life to Boys & Girls Club, youth it served
9.) Dubuque family to donate $1 million to creation of caregiver resource center
10.) Authorities ID man killed by train in Grant County