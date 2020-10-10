A Dubuque man allegedly led police on a high-speed chase last month during which he discarded marijuana out of his vehicle, then tried to hide more than $6,000 as he fled on foot.
Michael D. Harris, 36, of 808 Cottage Place, was arrested at 6:15 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging possession and delivery of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and eluding.
Court documents state that a Dubuque police officer who knew Harris did not have a valid driver’s license pulled him over near the intersection of Almond and Foye streets at about 3:05 p.m. Sept. 17. When the officer got out of his vehicle to approach Harris’ vehicle, Harris drove off.
Police reported that he ran a stop sign as he turned west onto West Locust Street, then turned onto Kirkwood Street, where the pursuing officer reached a speed of 71 mph but “was not closing the distance” between the squad car and Harris. The vehicle ran another stop sign as it turned south onto Alta Vista Street. The pursuing officer saw a bag of marijuana that had been tossed into the middle of Kirkwood as he pursued Harris.
Harris’ vehicle was found abandoned on Edina Street, and Harris could be seen running in the distance, but he was not apprehended at that time.
Police reported that, using a K-9 to track Harris, they located a bag of Harris’ that contained the vehicle’s keys in the 1900 block of Alta Vista and they located $6,280.00 in bushes behind a residence in the 1000 block of Edina near Harris’ hat.