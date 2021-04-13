ASBURY, Iowa — Facing an increasing volume in calls fielded by its volunteer department, the City of Asbury may need to make a sizable investment to hire firefighters in the coming years.
“The cost (for) the city is probably going to go up substantially,” said Mayor Jim Adams. “There is only so much a volunteer fire department can do. It’s not a place we can cut corners.”
During a City Council meeting last month, Asbury Fire Chief Dave Grass spoke to the council about the increased number of calls the fire department has received over the past year.
“In 2020, we increased by 18 percent (from 2019), call-volume wise,” Grass said. “Obviously, we may attribute some of that to COVID, but I think it’s just an influx from our population increase and the older population that resides in the nursing homes.”
From 2018 to 2019, the fire department saw an 8.5% increase in its call volume, and from 2017 to 2018 calls increased by 15.5%.
Grass said 85% of the calls the department currently responds to are medical calls rather than fire-related incidents. The department currently relies on 32 volunteer firefighters, which includes about 23 paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
Right now, the busiest time of day for calls is between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., which makes it difficult for volunteers to respond in a timely fashion while working regular day jobs.
“My future vision of the fire department is we will have to supplement (volunteers) with some type of staffing,” Grass said. “As volunteerism decreases amongst some of the younger generations, it’s harder and harder for us to seek volunteers and the demands on them for running (up to) 700 calls a year — that’s too much of a burden to ask of them.”
Grass said he has also stayed in communication with city officials after the city completed a housing study which showed the city’s population may increase to about 8,000 by 2030.
The growing population, and the construction of more apartments buildings, may require the department to spend about $1.5 million to purchase a ladder truck. Currently Asbury’s fire department shares a ladder truck with the City of Dubuque.
“In the ’60s and ’70s, the fire departments just provided fire protection,” Grass said. “Now all the volunteer fire departments are under the same requirements as a career department like Dubuque fire. We have people at the station every day to try to keep up with the workload, whether that be maintenance, planning for training or even some of our public engagement events.”
Dyersville Fire Chief Al Wessels said Dyersville also relies on an all-volunteer staff and until recently, has been able to keep up with the demand.
He said the department has started discussing the possibility of hiring paid firefighters in the future. Unlike Asbury, it shares a county ambulance service with New Vienna and Worthington.
“That takes a big burden off the fire department and puts more of a burden on the ambulance department as far as the fire department does not respond to medical calls,” he said.
Jack Koetz, fire chief for the Centralia-Peosta Fire Department, said right now having just volunteer firefighters is enough to cover the 200 or so calls the fire department and emergency medical team respond to each year.
“We are not at the volume of Asbury,” he said. “We have been adequately staffed for 99% of our calls. It’s a very rewarding experience to help your neighbors. It’s probably one of the best things I have done in my life.”
Adams said the city will need to start preparing for the added costs of hiring firefighters and purchasing new equipment in the next two to five years.
The city has budgeted $130,912 for fire protection and another $32,360 for ambulance services for fiscal year 2022.
“That’s a pretty good bargain,” he said. “It wouldn’t take much for that number to easily double or triple depending on what the fire department needed to fund. It’s going to be a concern for the city at some point, but we are committed to providing the best services available.”