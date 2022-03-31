FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District leaders have found their next superintendent in a current principal in the district.
Dan Butler, principal of Epworth Elementary School, has accepted the position, the district announced Wednesday. School board members are expected to consider approving a two-year employment contract at a special meeting today.
Butler’s first-year salary will be $170,000, district Business and Finance Director Mark Frasher, who also serves as the board’s secretary, wrote in an email.
Butler, 42, said he is “incredibly honored” to serve as superintendent.
He has worked in the Western Dubuque district for his entire educational career, spending 19 years in various teaching and administrative roles and even completing his student teaching at the former Bernard and Drexler elementary schools.
“I have a deep admiration for Western Dubuque schools,” Butler said. “I knew that this is the district that I wanted to be in, and this is the district that I wanted to serve. (The superintendent position) was a natural opportunity that presented itself.”
He will replace current Superintendent Rick Colpitts, who will retire at the end of June after holding the position since 2015.
Butler has served as principal at Epworth Elementary since 2012 and also was principal at Farley Elementary School from 2012 to 2016. He has been the district’s facilitator of human resources since 2018 and also previously worked as an assistant principal, school administration manager and elementary teacher in various district schools.
He said those positions taught him the value of communication and being visible in the district’s schools and community.
“I’ve also learned about the importance of being approachable and establishing caring, trusting relationships with all stakeholders,” he said. “That will serve me well in this role as I continue to develop those relationships.”
During his first year as superintendent, he plans to prioritize “listening and learning” in conversations with district staff and community representatives.
“I want to listen and learn from the superintendent’s lens,” Butler said. “I’ve got a lens through which I look as a principal and community member, but that lens changes at the superintendent level, as we’re serving eight buildings and getting direction … to chart the course for the following year and beyond.”
There were 25 applicants for the position, and school board members interviewed three finalists on Tuesday. In addition to Butler, finalists were Jennifer Vance, assistant superintendent of Central DeWitt Community School District, and Derrick Joel, superintendent of Fort Dodge Community School District.
“We had three very diverse, very capable candidates,” School Board President Jessica Pape said. “It really came down to us looking at who was best suited for the position. When we were looking at the vision that they had for the district and how to move us forward, Dan just rose above with his passion and clear understanding of the district.”
Board Member Mike Rea said Butler combined a strong knowledge of Western Dubuque schools with a willingness to make operational changes as necessary, making him an ideal candidate.
“I think Dan would be good, and I thought that from the beginning when he first put his hand in (for the position),” Rea said. “Through the interview process and our discussions, I’m comfortable that he’s going to be able to handle the transition.”