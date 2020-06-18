The Clarity Clinic Pregnancy Center of Dubuque will soon break ground on a sizable expansion project.
Executive Director Kris Nauman said the groundbreaking will likely happen next week, as all city permits on the project were just approved. The expansion will add about 7,500 square feet to the clinic’s current 2,822 square feet, creating space for more classrooms, offices and storage space.
“In 2019, we had over 26,000 baby items donated to us,” she said. “... We have no storage right now for all the items coming in.”
Projected costs for the project total $1.5 million, though Nauman said $200,000 has currently been raised. Because the clinic’s free services are 100% donor-funded, Nauman said she hopes the community will come together to support the project.
Construction will extend off the clinic’s property at 3365 Hillcrest Road, purchased in 2016 after outgrowing the previous Asbury Road location. Nauman said the clinic had 2,970 appointments last year, prompting the need for more space yet again.
John Herrig, the project’s general contractor, said a site plan should be finalized this week, which will include an extended main level and a basement. Having 70% of the building’s space be brand new will help the clinic continue supporting clients, he said.
“They were just overrunning their space,” Herrig said. “They doubled and tripled their clients.”
The expansion will feature two large classrooms for groups in the First Steps program, which supports and educates expectant parents on a variety of baby-related topics, Nauman said. There will also be places for one-on-one meetings, six new offices and a “kid zone” for children to play while parents take classes.
Nauman added that the new space will allow for social distancing measures if still needed. The current building setup wasn’t fit for safe group meetings amid COVID-19, she said, though classes were still streamed. The clinic also was forced to stop taking donations but will resume this summer.
The expansion will offer a better place to store donated baby items, as Nauman noted they have now overflowed into closets. A store-like area will be set up for clients to purchase items with points earned through attending clinic classes.
The expansion also will create space for a new ultrasound machine, which Nauman said was recently donated by a man wanting to make a contribution on behalf of his late wife.
As the project commences, Nauman said the clinic will continue campaigning for funds, including by finding 150 people to pledge $50 per month for a self-decided duration. The clinic also plans to hold a fundraising golf tournament in September at Eagle Ridge Resort in Galena, Ill., which it also did last year.
“Any support we can get to offset the expense of this would be wonderful,” she said.