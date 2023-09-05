Responding to Dubuque County residents’ concerns about a perceived increase in roadside herbicide spraying by the Iowa Department of Transportation, officials explained that the practice isn’t new, and it is meant to kill invasive species.
During recent Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meetings, supervisors said they had received numerous calls from residents complaining about what they thought was a worrisome increase in herbicide applications, especially where the DOT has projects.
“I think more people are calling, because more people are seeing more of it (spraying), because there are more state projects,” said Supervisor Harley Pothoff, to the Telegraph Herald during an interview last week.
Dubuque County Conservation Director Brian Preston said that it could appear like more roadside areas are being sprayed.
“It does look like there is a little more spraying than usual,” he said. “But it may just be more visible, more apparent to people.”
The DOT has numerous projects underway, especially on the northern stretch of Iowa 3 — which runs north of Dubuque — including a pedestrian walkway along John Deere Road and a three-mile stretch near Sageville and Rickardsville. Similar work has also been done recently on the Northwest Arterial.
According to DOT District Transportation Planner Sam Shea, the spraying people see is necessitated by a state mandate that requires the agency to spray when invasive species are detected in the footprint of a state road project.
“We are required to spray for invasives when we see them during a project,” he said. “And when there are invasives in a stretch, they don’t always (just) do spot spraying.”
Broad spectrum herbicide used by state agencies is restricted by code, which the DOT must follow. Along roadside ditches, especially those directly beneath bluffs on Dubuque’s northern side — where broad spectrum herbicide runs off of monocultural lawns on the blufftop already — the herbicide largely impacts plants, the seeds of which could otherwise drift onto protected lands like Four Mounds, Eagle Point Park and the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife and Fish Refuge nearby.