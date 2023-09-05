Responding to Dubuque County residents’ concerns about a perceived increase in roadside herbicide spraying by the Iowa Department of Transportation, officials explained that the practice isn’t new, and it is meant to kill invasive species.

During recent Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meetings, supervisors said they had received numerous calls from residents complaining about what they thought was a worrisome increase in herbicide applications, especially where the DOT has projects.

Recommended for you