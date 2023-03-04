BENTON, Wis. — A suspicious death investigation is underway in a Lafayette County town after a person was found dead earlier this week under potentially suspicious circumstances.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office today released an announcement stating it was dispatched alongside emergency services Monday, Feb. 27, to a residence on Factory Carr Road in Benton for a call of an unresponsive elderly person.
The subject was found at the reported residence and transported to a Dubuque hospital, where the person was later pronounced dead. Family members then called the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, at which point officers returned to the residence.
An investigation was opened in collaboration with the Benton Police Department after information was received that painted the death in a potentially suspicious light. The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation and State Patrol are also assisting, in addition to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident is believed to be isolated in nature and there is no suspected threat to the general public, the announcement states. Anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity in the 5000 block of Carr Factory Road on Monday or Tuesday is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 608-776-4870.
Sheriff Reg Gill said no further information will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.