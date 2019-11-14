A Dubuque man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to threatening to kill President Donald Trump with homemade bombs.
Christian M Delatorre II, 25, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the federal charge of making threats against the president.
A date has not been set for his sentencing hearing.
A federal criminal complaint states that a U.S. Secret Service agent met with Delatorre at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on April 29 to investigate repeated comments that Delatorre made to nursing staff about bombing the White House to kill Trump. Delatorre was being held in the psychiatric unit.
Delatorre claimed he previously had been interviewed by the Secret Service about threats to kill former President Barack Obama. He said those interviews occurred in California in 2012 or 2013, North Carolina in 2015, and he added that there was an interview in Kentucky in 2018 about a threat to kill Trump.
Delatorre claimed to have served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was infuriated by Trump’s behavior and comments. The agent reports in the document that Delatorre said he was angered when Trump mocked people and talked about sending immigrants back to their home countries.
“Delatorre stated that he has been planning and revising his plan to attack President Trump every day for over the past year,” wrote Secret Service Agent Edward Schnurr.
Schnurr said Delatorre offered details of his plan, including using a drone to fly bombs onto the White House property. Delatorre allegedly planned to use four drones, with some acting as decoys to distract authorities from the largest bomb.
“When asked if Delatorre had researched an alternate attack plan, he said he hadn’t, but if needed, he would attach bombs to Frisbees and fly them over the White House fence, and if needed, he would ‘do some suicide (expletive),’” the complaint stated.
Federal court documents state Delatorre had a list of bomb-making ingredients saved on his cellphone and had reserved a bus ticket from Dubuque to Washington, D.C. Schnurr wrote that Delatorre kept saying he would follow through with his plan once he left the hospital.
“As soon as I get out of here, I’m going straight (to Washington, D.C.) to start my plan,” he stated, according to the indictment against him.
Delatorre also is accused of making repeated threats to “blow up” MercyOne in Dubuque. In relation to that, he is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of felony threat-explosive or incendiary device.
He has pleaded not guilty in that case, and his next court hearing is set for Nov. 25.