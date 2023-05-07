More than one month after a commercial airline started offering flights from Dubuque Regional Airport to Orlando, Fla., airport leaders reported steady successes and evolving goals to add more commercial service.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said Friday that he has been happy so far with the service Avelo Airlines has been providing between Dubuque and Orlando International Airport.
Days earlier, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors renewed its promise of matching support as Dalsing and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce leaders request increased federal funding through a grant the airport received in 2020 to attract a carrier to provide flights to Denver.
Avelo’s arrival at the Dubuque airport came after American Airlines ended its service between Dubuque and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in September.
Since the first plane of Avelo passengers arrived in Dubuque from Orlando on March 22, 4,000 passengers have used the service, according to Avelo Communications Manager Courtney Goff. Avelo flies between Dubuque and Orlando on Wednesdays and on Saturdays, with one arrival and one departure each day.
Dalsing told the TH that the majority of seats on Avelo’s flights so far have been full.
“It’s a pretty popular flight,” he said. “We’re looking at an average of about 80% of 189 seats. ... Avelo is happy. If they’re happy, we’re happy. We always want to encourage everyone to support the local service because the better the results, the more likely we can add locations.”
Goff shared a similar sentiment in an email to the Telegraph Herald on Friday.
“We are satisfied with the progress we’ve made,” she said. “There could always be more customers, but we’re increasing that through our partnerships with the local community and airport.”
Dalsing said passengers taking the Avelo flights have come from significantly beyond the tri-state area, which was part of the airport’s pitch to low-cost airlines after American Airlines’ cancelation of service.
“Our catchment area is about a 40-mile radius from Dubuque, usually,” he said. “But I was helping out during one of the flights, visiting with some of the passengers, and spoke to a family of five living just outside the Chicago area who realized it was cheaper for them — getting to Disney (World in Orlando) — to drive here, use our free parking and fly to and from here than it would have been to get a similar bargain airline flight from O’Hare.”
Last week, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to reaffirm its budgeted promise of $50,000 to match a federal grant aimed at attracting a carrier to provide service from Dubuque to Denver. The county support, as well as matches from the City of Dubuque and other area organizations, only would be spent if the airport secures a new carrier.
Dalsing and Dubuque chamber President and CEO Molly Grover spoke with supervisors and asked that they reaffirm their financial support for two reasons.
The original Small Community Air Service Development Program grant was for $775,000, awarded in 2020 with an original expiration date of the end of this year. Due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Transportation extended the grant’s expiration to 2026.
But in the years since, inflation has risen steeply, leading local partners to believe the $775,000 no longer would be enough to secure service to and from Denver, as Dalsing said is still the goal.
“We’re resubmitting a grant application asking for a higher federal share, due just to the inflation over the last three years,” he said. “We’re requesting that be raised to $1.5 million. That plus our local matches will be $2 million.”
That amount would be used to convince a major commercial carrier to pick up service to Dubuque.
“It can go to a couple of things, to preform market studies, for example,” Dalsing said. “The majority would then go to a minimum revenue guarantee.”
He acknowledged that airline industry problems that American Airlines cited in its decision to cancel service to Dubuque remain.
“Right now, everybody’s in the same predicament. There is a pilot shortage,” he said. “Pretty much once someone gets their flight credentials, they’re getting gobbled up by the major airlines. Still, there are hundreds of regional jets just being parked because there is no one to fly them.”
Still, Dalsing said local leaders continue to reach out to major and other bargain airlines via their hired consultant, Global Flight Solutions, to eventually secure a new carrier.
He said the local team will attend a conference in mid-June where they have one-on-one meetings scheduled with several carriers.
Grover told the supervisors that officials want to position themselves to bring a major air carrier to Dubuque as soon as possible.
“As we look at our goal to restore air service to our community, we’re realizing and seeing — in real time — the impacts (having no carrier to a regional hub) is having on our economic development,” she said. “… To say it’s competitive in the airline industry right now is an understatement.”
