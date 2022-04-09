Police said a man was arrested for intentionally crashing into a woman’s vehicle while she was inside it.
William Davis IV, 29, of 4159 Bluebird Drive, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with display or use of a weapon and operating while under the influence.
Police responded to Davis’ residence at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a crash was reported.
The vehicles involved belonged to Davis and Brooke W. Kroeger, 29, also of 4159 Bluebird Drive. The pair is in a domestic relationship, according to court documents.
Kroeger said she believed Davis hit her vehicle on purpose following an argument, documents state. She reported that she got into her vehicle, and Davis smashed a computer monitor on the ground next to the vehicle.
“Kroeger also advised that she backed up, so her vehicle was in the right lane on Bluebird Drive in front of her residence,” documents state. “Davis then backed up the (Nissan) Rouge and drove by her and struck her vehicle, while she was seated inside, which she believed was intentional.”
Officers noticed tread marks from Davis’s vehicle on the street, documents state.
Davis allegedly told officers that he had been drinking that night, but he denied driving. He failed standardized field sobriety tests, documents state, and his blood alcohol content measured 0.196% — more than twice the legal driving limit in Iowa of 0.08%.