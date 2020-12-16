DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department reports that a drug dealer was arrested Monday night in the Darlington area, though few details about the incident have been released.
Marcus P. Gilberts, 29, of Darlington, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Monday on Short Cut Road north of Darlington on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of meth paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist/obstruction causing injury, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.
The release states that Gilberts was transported to Lafayette County Jail, where he remained in custody as of Tuesday morning.