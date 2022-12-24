Newly released five-year population estimates from U.S. Census Bureau show falling populations in most of the tri-state area’s smallest communities.
The estimates cover Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021. During the time, according to the estimates, there was a 1,964 person increase in the total population of seven local counties: Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa; Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Of that increase, 88% occurred in the largest communities, which are those with at least 1,500 residents. The 37 area municipalities with populations of less than 1,500 actually lost a combined 419 residents, while unincorporated areas of the counties gained residents.
However, these estimates are not always accurate. For instance, the bureau estimated that Bankston in Dubuque County fell from 28 residents to just two — a 93% decrease.
That estimate is way off. City officials say that the population has fallen, but not nearly that drastically.
“We have a few more than two,” said City Clerk Betty Mauser. “The City Council operates for 22 (residents), although we did have a couple of residents pass away in the last year. Bankston is pretty limited in terms of population, so I wouldn’t expect it to grow much.”
These Census estimates are compiled across the period via many millions of surveys, polling population, migration, demographic and economic information as an alternative to the point-in-time snapshot provided by decennial censuses, such as the most recent in 2020.
While imperfect, Census Bureau Supervisory Statistical Analyst Charles Gamble said the five-year estimates are the only ones available for communities with populations of 5,000 or smaller.
“If you’re comparing solo geographies and one or more of the geographies do not receive one-year estimates because of the population being too small, you will have to use five-year estimates,” he said.
These five-year estimates also avoided potential problems the bureau notes with the 2020 Census. Results of that more traditional census, he said, were significantly impacted by the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and numerous changes by then-President Donald Trump’s administration.
Using these models, the Census Bureau estimated some major population losses for some of the area’s smallest communities. And these estimates are often used for allocations of federal funds to local governments.
Of the 37 area communities for which estimates were reviewed for this story, the Census Bureau estimates that populations dropped in 29 of them over that five-year period.
In Dubuque County, eight small cities’ populations combined dropped by 4.6%, according to the Census Bureau.
But that includes Bankston’s flawed number, and that isn’t the only problem identified when the Telegraph Herald made calls for this story.
The bureau estimated that Holy Cross’ population dropped by 29, or 8.6%, to 310. Mayor Brian Maiers said that’s not correct.
“We have every house full, every apartment full,” he said. “We used to be able to appeal it, but not this year. We’re a small-enough town where we can go through and tell you who lives where and how many people live there.”
Maiers noted that the recorded population decrease in census records does result in lost revenue from the state, but Holy Cross is “in good shape” budget-wise.
“We’re doing fine,” he said. “It affects us, but life goes on.”
Some of the county’s small cities were estimated to have increased in population, though. Rickardsville’s population increased in the estimates by 39, or 24%, to 202, for example.
Across the Mississippi River in Jo Daviess County, Ill., Elizabeth’s population was estimated to have increased by 150, or 19.5%, to 921.
Village President Mike Dittmar said that while official 2020 census numbers — which he said show Elizabeth’s population decreasing — will determine federal funding for the village, an increase from the five-year estimates is still a positive sign.
“For the last 14 years, we’ve tried super hard to make Elizabeth a more welcoming place, better for young people and retired people, a cheaper place to live and raise a family,” he said, mentioning low taxes and the availability of services such as a local pharmacy and a recently installed splash pad. “I’m glad the numbers show it.”
According to previously released Census Bureau data, many smaller communities’ residents moved to larger nearby cities, such as Dubuque.
The city of Dubuque grew by 1.4%, to 59,379, over the period. Nic Hockenberry, workforce programming director for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said Dubuque’s population increase need not be thought of as competition to smaller cities.
“As long as employment opportunities in the hub (Dubuque) are rising, people don’t have to leave those rural towns,” he said. “They can stay there, where they have connections, and commute. I live in a small rural town. But I know population loss in those towns can be scary.”
