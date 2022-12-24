12232022-bankston3-dk.jpg
According to U.S. Census Bureau models, Bankston, Iowa, lost 93% of its population from 2016 to 2021.

Newly released five-year population estimates from U.S. Census Bureau show falling populations in most of the tri-state area’s smallest communities.

The estimates cover Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021. During the time, according to the estimates, there was a 1,964 person increase in the total population of seven local counties: Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa; Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill.

