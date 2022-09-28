August sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Donald D. Adams, 23; possession of a controlled substance; March 15; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Brett A. Ammons, 43; domestic assault-second offense; April 3; 365-day jail sentence, with 358 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Desmond J. Altman, 42; first-degree harassment; May 11; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Cory A. Bailey Sr., 39; first-degree theft; April 25; 10-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,370 fine and DNA requirement.
- Roger A. Bolsinger, 59; assault and violation of no-contact order; June 10 and July 3; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Trevor L. Boyd, 27; domestic assault; May 22; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and batterer program.
- Diego E. Cedillo Tomas, 20; domestic assault; Oct. 23; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Steven A. Croft II, 28; domestic abuse assault-second offense and violation of probation; Dec. 30 and July 5; two-year prison sentence.
- Ryan M. Freiburger, 32; possession of a controlled substance; June 29; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Casey D. Hessling, 32; domestic assault and child endangerment; Jan. 31; 212-day jail sentence, with 208 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Andrew M. Hogan, 29; domestic assault; April 4; 30-day jail sentence, $430 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Sarah M.R. Jones, 31; possession of a controlled substance; March 8; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Shawn J. Kass, 35; domestic assault; July 14; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Deontae T. Leatherwood, 23; third-degree burglary and second-degree theft; Jan. 21, 2021; seven-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,880 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Christopher M. Martin, 52; possession of a controlled substance; May 22; 365-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Derrick D. McDaniel, 31; assault; Jan. 3; one-day jail sentence.
- Kristin M. Morris, 37; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; 30-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Kendall V. Sheth, 46; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; June 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Eric D. Sims Jr., 26; stalking-violation of protective order, first-degree theft and domestic assault; Dec. 1 and 8; one-year jail sentence, 10-year suspended prison sentence, $2,825 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Dominique C. Smith, 35; third-degree theft; Jan. 20; 180-day suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Lance M. Smith, 44; domestic assault; July 17; 365-day jail sentence, with 258 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Daniel J. Tangeri Jr., 36; domestic assault; March 20; 180-day jail sentence, with 178 days suspended, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Cletus A. Ward Jr., 46; stalking-violation of protective order; March 15, 2021; five-years suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Caleb A. Warner, 21; first-degree theft; July 3; 10-year prison sentence, $1,370 fine and DNA requirement.
- Johnathan M. West, 27; assault; April 28; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Fredrick Jones, 42; child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 8, 2021; 30-day jail sentence and $1,170 fine.
- Amity D. Gotto, 38; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 20; 90-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Robert M. Urbain, 39; first-degree harassment; Feb. 23; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Lynn R. Birch Jr., 50; possession of a controlled substance; June 1; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 suspended fine.
- Echo L. Castaneda Mills, 39; possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drug; July 26; 11-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Donchavell M. Crawford, 27; indecent exposure; May 14; 76-day jail sentence, $430 fine, DNA requirement and sex offender registry for 10 years.
- Zachary D. Rohr, 40; criminal mischief-second degree; Sept. 4, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Cameron J. Ackerman, 18; assault; May 4; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Ryan K. Bartow, 51; assault; Nov. 14; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Dante A. Brandenburg, 21; two counts of second-degree harassment and interference with official acts; July 12; one-year suspended prison sentence, $430 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- William L. Colon Ortiz, 36; second-degree harassment; March 20; four-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Cody M. Dole, 26; second-offense domestic assault; Jan. 10, 2021; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Cody M. Dole, 26; interference with official acts and second-degree harassment; March 26; 120-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Madalynn J. Gienau, 19; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Apr. 27; 10-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Rodney A. Harderman, 57; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 30: 90-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Alexis M. Haupert, 19; assault; March 30; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Alexis M. Haupert, 19; assault; March 30; 10-day jail sentence.
- Tony D. Hull, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 3; seven-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Shawn J. Kass, 35; second-degree harassment; Aug. 7; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Lonnie E. Lea, 33; domestic assault; May 20; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Dennis L. Maas, 50; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Nov. 17; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Scott J. Reising, 43; domestic assault; June 15, 2021; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Anthony L. Roberts, 34; domestic assault; July 1; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Torrance R. Rodgers, 31; domestic assault; June 21, 2020; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Torrance R. Rodgers, 31; domestic assault and two counts of violation of a protective order; July 1, 2019, June 21, 2020, and April 25, 2022; 60-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Jordan A. Schick, 22; second-degree theft; July 24; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Adam C. Spinoso, 29; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 2; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 fine.
- Scott R. Streets, 47; domestic assault; Oct. 31; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Marshonn D. Sullivan, 25; domestic assault-second offense; Jan. 3; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Irene T. Tsakos, 32; animal neglect with serious injury or death; March 16; deferred judgment, one year of probation and suspended civil penalty.