Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Bellevue, Iowa, we will highlight two developments from Dubuque in Tuesday’s edition.
A longtime Bellevue hardware store is under new ownership. However, its emphasis on customer service and family will remain firmly intact.
Jesse and Jackie Kueter purchased Lampe True Value on the final day of 2020. Located at 220 S. Riverview Drive, the business now will operate under the moniker Kueter True Value.
Jesse said he and his wife are eager to follow in the footsteps of Chris and Kathie Lampe, who had owned the business since 1995.
“This business has been a staple in the community here for a long time,” Jesse said. “The Lampes are also very active in the community. They get out and volunteer. We are trying to fill their shoes.”
Decades ago, Jesse Kueter got a firsthand look at the business and, as it would turn out, his future career.
Jesse worked at Lampe True Value when he was in high school, waiting on customers, stocking shelves and doing “odds and ends” around the shop. It didn’t take long for him to realize the critical importance of customer service.
“Everyone here gets greeted and helped when they walk through the door,” he said.
While he is no longer the owner, Chris Lampe will continue to log part-time hours and pass along his knowledge to the store’s new owner. The 11 workers from the previous ownership remain employed under the new ownership.
The Kueters will continue to offer seasonal products, lawn and garden supplies, rental equipment and a wide variety of other products. On top of that, the business sells hunting and fishing licenses and offers pipe-fitting and glass-cutting services.
Jesse said he also will stock some new products, including technological items such as wireless routers.
“I will try to listen to what is missing (in the community) and try to add some of that here,” he said.
Kueter True Value is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. It can be reached at 563-872-4459.