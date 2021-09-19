Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
GALENA, Ill. — A Dubuque woman was sentenced to one year of supervision after being arrested in East Dubuque earlier this year with more than three pounds of marijuana.
Passion U. Tookes, 24, was given the sentence recently in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of cannabis.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver was dismissed.
East Dubuque police previously reported pulling over Tookes’ vehicle on Feb. 18 due to an equipment violation.
A Galena police officer with a K-9 also responded, and the dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, according to an earlier press release.
Police reported finding about 3.5 pounds of marijuana “in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack,” as well as more than $1,000 and a handgun.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.