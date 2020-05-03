MCGREGOR, Iowa -- Authorities said one person died Saturday when a truck hit a tree and started on fire near McGregor.
The name of the driver has not been released, as authorities work to notify family, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday on Great River Road south of McGregor. A press release states that a pickup truck was northbound when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. The truck went into a ditch, hit a tree head-on and started on fire.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.