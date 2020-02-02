Police said a Dubuque woman went to the hospital Thursday after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.
Julie A. Schuett, 23, was taken by private vehicle to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Dubuque police reported.
Police said Linda M. Locher, 62, of Dubuque was driving west on West 11th Street at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday and had a green light to turn south onto Central Avenue. But she failed to see Schuett, who had a “walk” signal, in the crosswalk and her vehicle struck the woman.
Locher was cited with failing to yield to a pedestrian within an intersection.