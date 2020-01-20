The consultants who proposed a $75 million reconstruction of Dubuque’s civic center say more than one-fourth of that amount would be covered by outside revenue sources.
Convention, Sports & Leisure International suggests that the city could pay for the bulk of the expansion by issuing $55 million in new debt.
The remaining $20 million could be covered by selling naming rights, event parking fees, a $1.50-per-ticket surcharge and private fundraising.
Comparable data from other, similar projects calls those claims into question. City and Five Flags Center officials, though, stand behind the projections.
“Yes, we’ll be able to generate the events and the facility fees and the increased sales tax from food and beverage, ticket and merchandise sales,” Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook told the Telegraph Herald.
City Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the consultants used “figures that are logical and we believe we can achieve.”
“Their market research has been good, and their numbers have been valid historically,” she said. “The facility now is very different from the facility in the future.”
City Council members earlier this month approved moving forward with a Sept. 8 vote on the proposed project, though the exact scope of it and the language that will be on the ballots have not been finalized.
In such an election, at least 60% of voters would need to support the bond measure for it to pass.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said he anticipates presenting ballot language to council members at their Feb. 4 meeting that would ask voters to authorize the city borrowing up to the full estimated cost of the project.
“Between now and September, then the citizens group advocating for the referendum and maybe others, including city staff, would explore ways to reduce the amount that would end up on general property taxes, for as much as $20 million,” Van Milligen said.
As funding sources are identified, council members would have to decide whether to apply that toward the debt needed to build the project and approved by voters, or use it to reduce or eliminate the city’s annual subsidy to operate Five Flags.
“Citizens will be informed in advance (of the Sept. 8 special election) how much has been raised and here’s what it’s going to be used for,” Van Milligen said.
Ticket surcharge, parking fees
Under the plan, the center would be demolished and then rebuilt, expanding across West Fifth Street to increase the arena’s capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The increased seating and rigging height could attract higher-profile entertainment acts and increase attendance, according to Convention, Sports & Leisure International.
The consulting firm anticipates attendance would more than double, leading to 200,000 ticket sales annually. That would generate $300,000 per year in revenue from a $1.50-per-ticket surcharge.
But in recent years, Five Flags’ attendance has fallen short of 100,000.
And it’s unclear how many of those events required tickets. In the center’s annual report regarding fiscal year 2019, the best-attended event was collectively the graduation ceremonies for Hempstead and Dubuque Senior high schools — events that did not require tickets.
To generate the $5 million projected through a ticket surcharge over 20 years — the typical length of city-issued bonds for building construction — Five Flags would have to sell more than 166,000 tickets per year.
Cook said he is confident Five Flags “can make those numbers work.”
“If you build a brand-new building, you will have a honeymoon period of about 10 years when every show is going to want to come here,” Cook said. “Over the course of the last three to four years, we’ve proven there’s a market here for those shows.”
Last fiscal year, which ended in July, Five Flags recorded more than $1.7 million in gross ticket sales, compared to $1 million in sales in fiscal year 2017 and $722,000 in 2016.
“We’re not doubling the number of ticketed events, but the added events, plus increases in (average) attendance, contributes to doubling ticketed attendance,” said Bill Krueger, principal with Convention, Sports & Leisure International, via text message.
The latest Five Flags expansion study shows an average of $234,000 raised in surcharges and fees annually by 10 comparable arena facilities.
“If you bring the acts in, people will show up,” Cook said.
The study also showed an average of $103,000 raised annually in parking fees by comparable arena facilities. That figure is far below the $250,000 the city would need to collect each year to reach the suggested $5 million in revenue over 20 years.
Renee Tyler, director of transportation services for the City of Dubuque, did not return a message seeking comment for this story.
Cook said a $5 event parking fee at nearby city ramps could bring in significant revenue.
Naming rights and fundraising
Cook also is confident the city could secure another $5 million via naming rights and sponsorship. He said he already has had preliminary conversations with local companies.
“We’ve been exploring the possibility of naming rights for quite some time,” he said. “I’ve had companies contact me and say, ‘Well, tell us more.’ There’s enough large companies in this area that have expressed interest.”
Five Flags brought in $60,000 from venue sponsors, such as MidWestOne Bank and Sharon’s Furniture, last fiscal year, compared to a goal of $85,000.
“It’s hard in the smaller markets for sponsorships, but Dubuque has a lot of companies headquartered here who know the history of the community, and that works to our advantage,” Cook said.
The consultants’ review of naming rights transactions at 25 comparable facilities found the median total fee paid over 10 years was about $3.8 million, with a median market size of just more than 600,000 people.
The study states “the average comparable market population and naming rights fee to Dubuque’s population would suggest an annual fee of approximately $183,000 for a comparable arena facility in Dubuque.”
That would work out to $3.66 million over 20 years — $1.3 million shy of the hypothetical $5 million suggested.
The study also noted the lack of a high-profile sports tenant could potentially lower demand and the value of naming rights.
Cook, though, pointed to Cedar Rapids’ U.S. Cellular Center, which lacks a sports team but secured $3.8 million in naming rights.
In terms of a potential $5 million in private fundraising, nearly half of 32 comparable arena construction projects identified were funded completely by the public sector.
On average, the private sector covered 15% of the cost — not the 20% suggested that could be provided by the private sector for a Five Flags expansion.