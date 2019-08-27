One day after reporting a substantial fourth-quarter loss, leaders of a Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer insist there remains a light at the end of the tunnel.
Speaking during a conference call this morning, Flexsteel Industries Inc. President and CEO Jerry Dittmer said the company has made “tremendous progress” in its recent restructuring efforts. These measures have included decommissioning a pair of product lines and closing multiple facilities.
“We know there is still hard work ahead,” Dittmer said. “But we are fully committed to realizing Flexsteel’s full potential and are very excited about our future.”
Flexsteel reported a loss of $19.9 million for the year’s final quarter, which concluded June 30. The company recorded a profit of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.
For the full fiscal year, Flexsteel lost $32.6 million, compared to a profit of $17.7 million in fiscal year 2018.
Dittmer took over as Flexsteel’s president and CEO in early 2019, filling a vacancy created when Karel Czanderna suddenly retired from her position as Flexsteel’s president, CEO and director in September.
Since the change in leadership, Flexsteel has taken bold action.
Officials announced plans to discontinue their custom design hospitality and commercial office product lines. The closure of the latter allowed the company to consolidate operations and close a warehouse in Huntingburg, Ind.
The company also has closed manufacturing facilities in Harrison, Ark., and Riverside, Calif.
NEXT STEPS
Dittmer suggested today that Flexsteel is exploring additional options for reducing its footprint.
"Other opportunities for consolidation are being analyzed and considered based on plant performance and capabilities," he said.
According to the company website, Flexsteel has North American manufacturing and distribution facilities in Dubuque, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Indiana, Kansas and Juarez, Mexico.
Dittmer said that he is encouraged by the “quick and decisive execution” of the company’s restructuring plan. However, he said these efforts alone won't be able to steer Flexsteel in the right direction.
"I realize we cannot restructure our way to long-term prosperity," he said.
Dittmer promised a "very exciting product launch this year," but would not disclose the specifics of the new product due to competitive reasons.
Moreover, company officials said they are working with retail partners to expand distribution of Flexsteel products.
"It is imperative we get our growth story back on track," Chief Financial Officer Marcus Hamilton said.
TARIFF PINCH
Not all factors affecting Flexsteel are internal in nature.
Hamilton said tariffs have put a major dent in Flexsteel’s bottom line.
In May, tariffs on many Chinese goods were hiked from 10 percent to 25 percent, he noted. This has affected the bottom line for Flexsteel, which uses some Chinese-sourced parts to create its products.
“Suffice it to say, that had an adverse effect on fourth quarter earnings,” he conceded.
Hamilton said costs associated with these tariffs have ultimately been passed along to consumers. Escalating prices have hurt sales.
The tariff pinch has prompted Flexsteel to explore different options.
"Currently, we are working with our supply base to aggressively move the supply chain to other countries in an effort to eliminate the tariff impact and return our pricing to historical levels," Hamilton said.