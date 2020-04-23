News in your town

Board votes to retain former Stockton superintendent as elementary school principal

Judge significantly reduces wrongful-death award to family of Jackson County woman

Drive-by memorial draws more than 110 vehicles for Dubuquer's funeral

Local March of Dimes organizers encourage participation in virtual event

Sentencing postponed for 3rd time for Delaware County man who killed wife

Opening The Vault: New restaurant opens in Dubuque amid widespread industry struggles

Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau joins neighboring organizations to donate money for milk

Crawford County to reopen campgrounds this weekend -- with some restrictions

Dubuque County leaders question effectiveness of new statewide COVID-19 testing program

Peosta housing study shows shortfall in affordable housing

City officials: Dubuque could see $16 million in lost revenue due to COVID-19 outbreak

Western Dubuque school board OKs pay for hourly employees during shutdown

Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for possessing gun while using meth