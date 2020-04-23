U.S. Cellular on Wednesday announced a $10,000 donation to a relief fund to help support Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
The donation is part of a corporatewide donation of $325,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund, according to a press release.
It states that the money will be shared among more than 50 clubs in the U.S..
Funds can be used to help clubs distribute food, bottled water and other necessary supplies, operate for additional hours to provide child care and offer virtual programming, according to the release.