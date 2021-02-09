LANCASTER, Wis. -- Officials are awaiting direction from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about when debris from Grant County’s ‘52 Building can be buried.
Demolished more than a year ago, rubble from the building has remained behind the Grant County Community Services Building in Lancaster that replaced it. Lead paint was discovered on debris as it was being buried by contractor Wiederholt Excavating.
The ‘52 Building served as the home of Grant County Social Services and Grant County Aging and Disability Resource Center. Prior to that, it was one of two buildings that made up Orchard Manor Nursing Home, owned and operated by Grant County. It cost the county $125,000 to have the ‘52 Building razed.